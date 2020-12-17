Hornets' Gordon Hayward day to day after fracturing finger

Hayward will miss Thursday’s game at Orlando but the Hornets say he will not need surgery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is listed as day to day after breaking a bone at the base of his right pinky finger.

The team says Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14.

The team says his return will be based on pain tolerance and his comfort level. The Hornets open the regular season Dec. 23 at Cleveland.