Hornets hire new radio voice

Sam Farber will call the action for Charlotte Hornets games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have hired a new radio voice, their fourth in just as many years.

The team announced Wednesday Sam Farber will be on the mic for Hornets games this year, beginning with Saturday night's preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors.

Farber currently calls play-by-play for college basketball, college baseball and high school football for ESPN and FOX Sports.

He is also a Game Break Update anchor for college football games on FOX and FOX Sports 1, and does halftime and postgame shows for USC football.

In addition, Farber served as play-by-play announcer of the G-League's South Bay Lakers and was previously a pregame host for the L.A. Clippers.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Hornets organization,” Farber said. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to be part of a great franchise with a passionate fan base. I cannot wait to get to Charlotte and begin to connect with the team and our fans, and along with my wife, Lauren, and our two kids, we look forward to building our lives in this incredible community.”

It is my absolute pleasure and privilege to join the Charlotte @Hornets as their new radio voice.

I cannot wait to get to Charlotte and begin to connect with the team and our fans, and along with my wife and kids look forward to building our lives in this incredible community. https://t.co/eJGAzOdrOx — Sam Farber (@SamFarberLive) December 9, 2020

The radio position has been through a few turbulent years.

In 2019, Chris Kroeger was let go partway through his first season for still undisclosed reasons.

In 2020, John Focke was fired after tweeting a racial slur.

Before then, longtime radio voice Steve Martin retired after the 2017-18 Charlotte Hornets season.