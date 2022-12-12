Hornets hold worst record in NBA after OT loss to Pistons

LaMelo Ball returned to the Hornets lineup but the team fell lost their sixth straight game on Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points as LaMelo Ball returned to the lineup but the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Detroit Pistons in a battle between the league's two worst teams.

Charlotte came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to tie the game multiple times in the final minutes. That last tie in the 4th quarter came off of a Mason Plumlee tip-in that sent the game into overtime with a 127-127 score.

In overtime, the Hornets were without Ball, who fouled out at the end of regulation. The Pistons were efficient at 3-point shooting in the extra period and won 141-134.

For what it's worth, each team put on one of their better performances of the season but the Pistons were able to build a steady lead in the third quarter and kept control of the game from that point on.

The Hornets led most of the first quarter until a 10-2 run from the Pistons in the final 3 minutes put Detroit in front. The quarter closed with a 35-33 lead for the Pistons.

A similar situation happened in the second quarter with the Hornets coming out strong and leading by as much as eight points before Detroit powered through to take the lead back and be in front 73-69 at halftime.

The Pistons took control of the game in the third quarter, adding 34 points to their score, thanks, in part, to an 11-point quarter from Isaiah Stewart. Charlotte tried to keep pace but found themselves in a 107-97 hole to end the period.

In the fourth quarter, the Hornets quickly climbed back with scores from Ball, Oubre, and Jalen McDaniels to tie the game at 111 in under three minutes.

Detroit pulled away just a bit, though, and would answer back every time Charlotte tied up the game.

Down four points with around one minute remaining, Plumlee pulled off a stunning rebound to flail the ball to Ball, who passed over to Terry Rozier who nailed a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.

A Pistons free throw made it a two-point game with just under 30 seconds remaining. Oubre missed a chance to tie it up but Plumlee rebounded and made a critical tip-in shot to tie the game at 127 with 12 seconds left.

Charlotte and Detroit traded the lead in overtime but 3-pointers from Alec Burks and Killian Hayes put the game out of reach as time winded down.

The Pistons held on for a 139-134 win as the Hornets lost their sixth game in a row.

Charlotte (7-21) now holds a .250 winning percentage, which is the worst in the league. Detroit was previously the worst team in the league but Wednesday's win puts the Pistons at 8-22 (.267).

Oubre led the game with 28 points with a pedestrian shooting percentage of 37%. Ball returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 16 and earned a double-double with 23 points and 11 assists. Plumlee also had a double-double, scoring 12 points with 18 rebounds.

The Pistons were led by Burks off the bench, who scored 27 points.