Hornets host the Pelicans in non-conference action

Charlotte hosts New Orleans in out-of-conference play.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte takes on New Orleans for a non-conference matchup Friday at Spectrum Center.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall last season while going 22-19 at home. The Hornets averaged 8.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans finished 2-4 overall last season while going 17-24 on the road. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game last season, 22.5 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (elbow).

Free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts