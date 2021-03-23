Hornets will increase Spectrum Center capacity to 25%

This will allow approximately 5,000 fans per game, starting with the team’s next home game on Friday, March 26, vs. Miami.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will increase the capacity at Spectrum Center to 25% after Gov. Cooper announced he was easing some COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

The Hornets said after successfully hosting nearly 3,000 fans per game in socially distanced pods of 1-4 seats, they will now increase the capacity of fans at Spectrum Center from 15% to 25%. This will allow approximately 5,000 fans per game, starting with the team’s next home game on Friday, March 26, vs. Miami.

The Hornets said they have worked with state and county authorities throughout the reopening process and have once again received approval for the increased capacity plan.

After successfully hosting nearly 3,000 fans per game in socially distanced pods of 1-4 seats, we will increase the capacity of fans at Spectrum Center from 15% to 25%.



🔗: https://t.co/Z9mKD2JQ9f#AllFly pic.twitter.com/ReVNKFOZ4t — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 23, 2021

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2020-21 season are currently on sale and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

“The energy and passion provided by our Hornets fans has made a tremendous impact for our players and coaches, and we’re excited to safely increase Spectrum Center’s capacity to 25%,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We’re extremely proud of the way in which our fans have overwhelmingly adopted our new health and safety protocols, and we’re grateful for our entire HSE staff that has made the health and safety of our guests the top priority. I’d like to once again thank Governor Cooper, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and our state and county health officials for their continued leadership throughout our reopening process.”