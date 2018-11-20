CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker accomplished another Hornets first and joined elite company with his 43-point performance in the Hornets' 117-112 win over Boston Monday night.

Walker became just the sixth player in NBA history to score at least 40 points immediately after putting up 60 points, joining Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady and "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

Only six players in #nba history have followed up a 60-point game with a 40-point game.



MJ, Wilt, Kobe, Tracy McGrady, Pistol Pete...



And Kemba Walker. #hornets #hornets30 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/DOa14GqQBU — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 20, 2018

When Walker hit the 40-point mark, "MVP" chants rained down from the crowd. Walker struggled to express the emotions he felt after the game.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to hear those chants," Walker said. "I don't even know what to say. I'm lost for words, honestly. It was a special moment."

The Hornets return to action Wednesday night at home vs Indiana before a Black Friday road trip to Oklahoma City.

© 2018 WCNC