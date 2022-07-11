Hornets drop home game to Wizards 108-100

Charlotte led at halftime but were outplayed in the second half against the Washington Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets dropped a home match to the Washington Wizards despite leading at halftime and P.J. Washington scoring a game-high 25 points.

Charlotte fell to 3-8 after a 108-100 loss to the Wizards (5-6) as the team continues its rocky start to the season.

Washington held an early advantage after going up 26-18 in the first quarter. That period included a run of 10-3 in the last four minutes of the quarter that prevented the Hornets from keeping it close early.

Charlotte swarmed back in the second quarter, though, by putting up 30 points to go up 48-46 at the half. The Hornets fell down 30-18 before collecting 10 unanswered points to put themselves back in contention.

The Wizards scored 30 points of their own in the third quarter but the Hornets kept things respectable and the game was set at 76-72 going into the final period.

The score stayed close throughout the fourth quarter but Washington broke out to an 11-point lead with around one minute left that put the game out of reach for Charlotte.

The Hornets were able to pull within 7 points with 30 seconds remaining but Washington thwarted any comeback hopes and held on for the win.

Hornets forward P.J. Washington led the game with 25 points by shooting 11 of 18, including a 2 of 6 free throw mark. Kelly Oubre Jr. was second on the team, and the game, with 20 points on the night.

Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 20 points.

The Wizards overall connected on 52 percent of their shots while the Hornets made just 41 percent. Washington also benefited by making more free throws (19) than the Hornets even attempted (16).

"We didn't shoot the ball well," said Steve Clifford, Charlotte Hornets head coach, in a press conference after the loss. "Our second-half defense was bad."

The Hornets remain 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, only ahead of the Detroit Pistons (2-8) and the Orlando Magic (2-8).

Charlotte's next game is a home match against the Portland Trailblazers (6-3) on Wednesday. The Hornets are hoping to end the losing skid and improve on their 1-4 home record.

