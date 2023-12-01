Hornets lose back-to-back games against the Raptors

The Raptors cruised past the Hornets on Tuesday 132-120 before sailing to a 124-114 win using efficient shooting and timely defense.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pascal Siakam scored 35 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets in back-to-back games.

Toronto never trailed in the game as a big first half pushed the team to stay in front the whole night.

Charlotte fell in a hole early as the Raptors put up 38 points in the first quarter compared to the Hornets' 29 points. Toronto's O.G. Anunoby and Siakam both put up 12 points in the frame.

The gap grew wider in the second quarter. A 9-0 run to begin the quarter kept the Raptors out in front. Toronto led 69-55 at halftime.

Charlotte pressed hard in the second half to attempt a comeback. Terry Rozier scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Hornets outscored the Raptors 33-28 in the period.

But the Raptors did just enough in the fourth quarter to prevent a lead change. A slow paced final frame saw Toronto outscore Charlotte 27-26 as the Raptors won 124-114.

Siakam scored a game-high 35 points as he shot 11 of 13 from the field. All five of Toronto's starters scored double digits.

The Hornets were led by LaMelo Ball, who scored 32 points. Similarly, all five of Charlotte's starters scored double digit points. Mason Plumlee earned his 16th double-double of the season with 16 points and 15 rebounds; he leads the team in the stat.

Charlotte shot uncharacteristically well on Thursday against the Raptors. The Hornets made 53.2% of their shots compared to Toronto's 51.8% mark. Charlotte is 28th in the league in shooting percentage.

The killer for Charlotte was the turnover differential. The Hornets turned the ball over 22 times compared to just nine turnovers for the Raptors.

The Hornets fall to 11-32 with the loss and hold the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Their next game is against Boston Celtics (31-12) on Saturday.