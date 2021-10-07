Hornets lose home preseason opener to Grizzlies

The Hornets head to Miami next, playing Miami Heat Monday at 7:30 p.m

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets lost their home preseason opener 128-98 to the Memphis Grizzlies in Charlotte Thursday night.

Speaking after the game, Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said he wasn't happy with how things went, saying the team has "got to respond from this."

"If we think that's acceptable then we're in trouble," Borrego said. "We've got to fight more. There's areas all over the place we've got to clean up."

Terry Rozier said the team was short-handed but that he didn't want to use that as an excuse for the loss. Rozier also said he wouldn't brush off the game as only being preseason.

"I don’t want to talk about how it’s just preseason because I’ve never had that attitude, but we’re going to be alright. It’s a long season that hasn’t started yet," Rozier said.

The Hornets head to Miami next, playing Miami Heat Monday at 7:30 p.m. They'll return to Charlotte for a home game against the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 before kicking off the regular season with a home game on Oct. 20.

