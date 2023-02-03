Late 3-pointer helps lift Pistons to 118-112 home win against hornets

Charlotte led 94-92 going into the fourth, with the teams combining for 98 points in the paint.

DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 22 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 32.1 seconds left, and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-112 on Friday night.

Mason Plumlee missed five free throws in the last 6:04 as Detroit outscored Charlotte 27-18 in the fourth quarter.

Jaden Ivey had 24 points for the Pistons, Jalen Duren had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Isaiah Stewart had eight points and 16 rebounds as Detroit outrebounded Charlotte 51-37.

LeMelo Ball had 23 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Hornets before fouling out. Terry Rozier added 23 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic's 3-pointer put the Pistons ahead 108-106 with 2:34 left, but Plumlee tied it with a short jumper.

After Jaden Ivey made two free throws, Plumlee split a pair — his fifth miss in eight attempts in the quarter. Plumlee was the only Hornets player to score between P.J. Washington's 3-pointer with 7:12 to play and Ball's tying three-point play with 1:20 left.

After both teams missed, Bey hit a baseline 3-pointer to put Detroit up 115-112. After a timeout, the Hornets took a 5-second violation and Alec Burks made it a five-point game from the free-throw line.

Detroit’s 23 turnovers for 30 points helped Charlotte build a 106-102 lead with 4:31 to play, but Plumlee missed four of six free throws to keep the Pistons in the game.