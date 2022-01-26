Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — a career best.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career-best.

LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple-double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

FINAL: #Hornets 158, #Pacers 126.



Charlotte shatters a nearly thirty-year-old franchise record for points in regulation. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 27, 2022

Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. Indiana was led by Goga Bitdaze and rookie Isaiah Jackson, who both scored 17 points. The Pacers have lost three in a row and seven of nine.

