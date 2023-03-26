Hornets pull off back-to-back wins over Mavericks

Charlotte gained the lead with around three minutes remaining and held on for the victory.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets held off the Dallas Mavericks for the second game in a row despite a 40-point game from Luka Dončić.

Charlotte led for most of the night until the Mavericks pushed back to take the lead in the 4th quarter. Doncic and Kyrie Irving led a rampant comeback attempt for Dallas but the Hornets thwarted their efforts in the closing minutes.

The game opened with a lopsided 30-16 lead for the Hornets after a dismal first quarter from the Mavericks where they only made 16.7% of their shots from the field. Gordon Hayward had 11 of his 22 points in the opening frame for Charlotte.

Dončić had 14 points in the second quarter as Dallas pulled things tighter but Charlotte still led 55-48 at halftime.

The Hornets held on just enough in the third quarter to extend their lead as Dallas continued to struggle at shooting. Charlotte led 81-72 at the end of the quarter.

Dallas charged to tie the game at 92 with around five minutes remaining and even took the lead shortly after with a 3-pointer from Irving but the Hornets quickly got back in front with scores from P.J. Washington and Hayward.

After gaining the lead with just over three minutes left in the game, the Hornets held on for the rest of the game to win their second game in a row against the Mavericks.

Hayward led the Hornets with 22 points. Washington followed with 21 points.

Dončić ended the day with 40 points but was left carrying the Mavericks after a poor night from his teammates. He received his 16th technical foul in the third quarter, meaning he will be suspended for the team's next game.

The Hornets remain seemingly locked into the spot as the 4th-worst team in the NBA as the season winds down.

Dallas continues to tumble and hurt their chances at the postseason. The Mavericks are currently 11th place in the Western Conference, just a game and a half out of a playoff spot.

Charlotte next faces the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.