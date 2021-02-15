White, Murray power Spurs over short-handed Hornets 122-110

Charlotte played without leading scorer Gordon Hayward because of a sore back and P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin due to health and safety protocols.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the short-handed Charlotte Hornets for a 122-110 victory.

Derrick White scored 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, helping San Antonio to its fifth win in six games. The Spurs also improved to 5-0 this season against Eastern Conference teams.

Terry Rozier had 33 points for the Hornets, and Malik Monk scored 23 points.