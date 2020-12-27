Gilgeous-Alexander jumper lifts Thunder past Hornets 109-107

The Thunder led by 13 with 1:50 to go, but Miles Bridges spurred Charlotte with 11 of his 14 points in the final 1:06, including a trio of 3s in the last 25 seconds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.4 seconds left and finished with 24 points, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder hold off a furious rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win their season opener 109-107.

