Hornets

Gilgeous-Alexander jumper lifts Thunder past Hornets 109-107

Credit: AP
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, shoots the go-ahead basket over Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.4 seconds left and finished with 24 points, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder hold off a furious rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win their season opener 109-107. 

The Thunder led by 13 with 1:50 to go, but Miles Bridges spurred Charlotte with 11 of his 14 points in the final 1:06 — including a trio of 3s in the last 25 seconds.

His final 3 tied it at 107 with 10.3 seconds left. Gilgeous-Alexander then took the inbound pass, brought the ball up the floor and pulled up from 23 feet to drain a contested jumper over Caleb Martin from the top of the key. 

