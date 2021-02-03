Hornets to welcome fans back to Spectrum Center

The Hornets’ reopening plan has been approved by state and county authorities, allowing the team to host fans at 15% capacity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will welcome back a limited number of fans at Spectrum Center, starting with the team’s game on Saturday, March 13, vs. the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m.

The Hornets’ reopening plan has been approved by state and county authorities, allowing the team to host fans at 15% capacity, which is approximately 3,000 fans per game.

Prior to reopening to the general public, the Hornets will host frontline healthcare workers from longtime partner Novant Health on Thursday, March 11 vs. Detroit. The Hornets will provide 500 complimentary tickets to Novant Health employees as a thank you for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the new health & safety protocols for when fans return to Spectrum Center for Charlotte Hornets games include: ⤵️



▪️Face Masks Required

▪️Socially Distanced Seating

▪️Mobile Ticking

▪️Guest Health Screen

▪️Contactless Ordering & Payment

▪️Touchless Security



Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2020-21 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 5, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hornets fans back to Spectrum Center, even though it will be in a limited capacity,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “The energy, excitement and passion that our fans bring every night to Spectrum Center has been missed by our players, coaches and staff, and we cannot wait to have them back in the Hive. This is a great first step for not only our fans, but our city and our entire community.