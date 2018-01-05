CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kemba Walker is an All-Star on the court and now his good deeds away from the Spectrum Center are being recognized.

The Hornets’ star guard has been nominated to win the 2017-18 NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. And Buzz City can help Walker bring home the award.

Social media voting for the award runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 6.

How to vote

Twitter: Tweet a comment using #NBACommunityAssist and #Kemba Walker. Also, any retweets with both hashtags will count as an official vote for Walker.

Instagram: Post a photo using #NBACommunityAssist and #KembaWalker in the photo description. Only unique posts will be included, so commenting on a post will not count toward Walker's vote count.

Facebook: Respond or comment on a post from an official NBA account (NBA, NBA Cares, or Charlotte Hornets) by using #NBACommunityAssist and #KembaWalker.

