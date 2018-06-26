CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hornets guard Kemba Walker was honored during Monday’s NBA Awards when he was named the winner of the league’s annual Sportsmanship Award.

The honor was Walker’s second straight Sportsmanship Award, making him just the second player to ever win the award in back-to-back seasons and the fourth overall player to earn multiple Sportsmanship Awards.

“I’m proud to win this award for a second time,” Walker said. “NBA players are intense competitors, and it is truly humbling to know that my peers see me as someone who exhibits sportsmanship and respect on the court. To be included among the outstanding people who have won this award, and the small group who have done so multiple times, is an honor.”

Other multi-time winners include Mike Conley, Grant Hill and Jason Kidd.

