LaMelo Ball to miss Hornets season opener

The team's injury report said a left ankle sprain is to blame.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets are set to open their season Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. But they'll be playing with one of their star players unable to play.

The team confirmed Tuesday afternoon that point guard LaMelo Ball is out for the season opener, citing a sprain in his left ankle. The announcement came less than a day after the Hornets published their starting roster against the Spurs. Ball was set to hit the court along with guard James Bouknight, who is now facing DUI charges in Mecklenburg County.

The Hornets will be on the road for the opener in Texas.

INJURY REPORT: @hornets at SAS 10/19



LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 18, 2022

Ball's ankle was sprained during a preseason loss to the Washington Wizards on Oct. 10; it was inadvertently stepped on while he was driving to the basket by Anthony Gill. At the time, the Hornets did not indicate if Ball would be cleared to appear in the season opener.

That loss was followed by the Hornets dropping another preseason matchup, this time against Philadelphia. Ball sat out for that game.

Beyond those losses, the Hornets are also facing another controversy tied to forward Miles Bridges, who was charged with felony domestic violence in Los Angeles, Calif. in July. He's accused of assaulting his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his two children, late in June. So far, a court date to set a preliminary hearing for Bridges has been delayed a handful of times; prosecutors recently told WCNC Charlotte the next possible date to set the preliminary hearing will be Nov. 3, 2022.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.