Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball to make his first NBA start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball will make his first NBA start Monday night against the Miami Heat.

The 19-year-old was inserted into the starting lineup after fellow guard Terry Rozier was ruled out with an ankle injury suffered Saturday against Milwaukee.

In that game, a 126-114 win over the Bucks, Ball had a career-high 27 points.

A leading candidate for league Rookie of the Year, Ball is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, in 25 minutes per contest.

Ball was the team’s first-round selection, picked No. 3 overall in November’s NBA Draft.

Tip-off in Miami is at 7:30 p.m., and WCNC Charlotte will have postgame coverage at 11 p.m.