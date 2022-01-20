LaMelo Ball's new signature sneakers hit stores next month

The hit animated show Rick and Morty is featured prominently on Hornets star LaMelo Ball's new signature Puma MB.01 sneaker. Here's when you can grab a pair.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year and Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball's new signature Puma sneakers will soon be in stores.

Ball's new Puma MB.01 has three new colorways on deck, including a collaboration with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. Ball sported the new Rick and Morty colorway during Wednesday's victory over the Boston Celtics when he picked up a triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

The other MB.01 colorways include a Buzz City edition featuring Hornets colors, as well as a gray and red. The Rick and Morty MB.01 will retail for $135 and will hit shelves on Feb. 18, 2022.

The Buzz City MB.01 Pumas are out a little sooner, arriving in stores on Feb. 2 with a $125 retail price.

Coming off the successful debut of LaMelo Ball’s first signature sneaker, @PUMA is releasing three new MB.01 styles:



👟 MB.01 Buzz City

👟 MB.01 Rick & Morty

👟 MB.01 Grey & Red



The three new silhouettes are set to release in February. pic.twitter.com/JDEmALttAt — Boardroom (@boardroom) January 18, 2022

The Rick and Morty colorway features two different sneakers, one for each character in the popular animated show. Each shoe includes Ball's logo on the tongue contrasting the bright yellow and red colors.

