LaMelo Ball returns to Hornets lineup, Paul Silas honored with patch

LaMelo Ball is set to return after missing nearly a month with an ankle injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the Charlotte Hornets take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, they'll have one of their former coaches there in spirit and one of their best players back on the court.

The Hornets coaching staff will honor the late Paul Silas with a "Silas" patch on the left sleeve of the pullovers they wear on the bench. The tribute will begin with Wednesday's game against the Pistons and continue the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The patch is black with teal lettering and trim. It is in the shape of a traditional Hornets cell pattern.

We're proud to honor Paul Silas with a commemorative patch.



The Hornets (7-20) take on the Pistons (7-22) at home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. LaMelo Ball will be back in the lineup. The 2022 NBA All-Star has played just three games this year due to various injuries. Ball last played on Nov. 16 in a loss against the Indiana Pacers when he injured his ankle while getting tangled with a fan.

Charlotte has lost five straight games after going on a small burst of wins that saw them take victories in three of four games. Ball's return to the lineup can hopefully add an offensive jolt that will relieve some of the pressure off of Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr., who have been the team's offensive leaders in Ball's absence.

Steve Clifford, Hornets head coach, says Ball's return will be gradual but helpful.

“It’ll be shorter stints, kind of like when he came back last time," said Clifford in a pregame release. "He’s a very talented player, and it’ll take him a little bit here to get back into rhythm, but it obviously changes our whole team.”

Honoring Paul Silas

Silas died on Saturday at the age of 79 from cardiac arrest according to his family. During his NBA career, Silas was a two-time NBA All-Star and won three championships with the Boston Celtics before becoming a coach upon his retirement in 1980.

Silas coached Charlotte NBA teams for eight seasons across two stints. The first stint began in 1999 when Silas led the Hornets to three straight playoff appearances. The Hornets advanced to the second round of the postseason in two of those seasons (2000-01 and 2001-02).

He followed the Hornets when George Shinn moved the team to New Orleans in 2002 and lasted just one season there.

In 2010, Silas returned to Charlotte to coach the Charlotte Bobcats. His two seasons with the team, the final coaching years of his career, were fairly disastrous, with the 2011-12 Bobcats producing the worst record in NBA history.