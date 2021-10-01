x
LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double

The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 for their straight win. 

The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double.

Ball, the third overall pick in the NBA draft, was 9 of 13 from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth straight loss. 

He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player ever to reach that plateau coming off the bench. 

