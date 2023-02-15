LaMelo earns triple-double, Hornets hand Spurs their 14th straight loss

The Charlotte Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs with another big game from LaMelo Ball.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball scored 28 points as the Charlotte Hornets took care of business by beating the San Antonio Spurs at home on Wednesday.

The Hornets won their second game in a row and handed the Spurs their 14th straight loss by putting in a consistent performance that left them ahead 120-110 by the end of regulation.

Ball earned another triple-double just one game after pulling off the first 30-point 15-assist game in Hornets history on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Both teams are in 14th place in their respective conferences so naturally the game was even early on.

San Antonio broke out to a 16-6 lead to open the game but Charlotte pushed back and the game was tied 32-32 at the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets gained the lead in the second quarter and took a 60-57 lead into the locker room despite Ball shooting an abysmal 1 for 7 in the frame. He did have five rebounds and three assists to help the team's efforts, though.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored his first points as Charlotte Hornet in the second quarter, amassing 4 of his 12 points in the period.

Charlotte pressed on in the third quarter as they continued to outscore the Spurs and keep a slim lead.

The Hornets led by as much as 10 points in the fourth quarter before San Antonio made an attempt at a comeback. The Spurs pulled within one point with the score 103-102 with around five minutes remaining but the Hornets prevailed with opportune 3-pointers from Ball and P.J. Washington in the closing minutes.

Ball finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. He was followed by Washington, who managed 22 points and 10 rebounds. Mark Williams also finished with a double-double for the Hornets.

San Antonio was led by Malaki Branham with 23 points.

The Hornets (17-43) take their two-game win streak to Minneapolis on Friday, Feb. 24 to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-29) as the league games take a pause for the NBA All-Star break.