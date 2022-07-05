Manek hopes to make mark for Hornets in NBA Summer League

The former Tar Heels standout is getting a shot with Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brady Manek captivated basketball fans in North Carolina in the spring, and now he'll try and extend his stay through the summer.

The former UNC standout is trying to catch on with the Charlotte Hornets, beginning with this week's NBA Summer League.

"There's a lot of really good players in here and it feels special to be a part of it," Manek said.

Manek, a 6-foot-9 forward, transferred to the Tar Heels for the 2021-22 season from Oklahoma.

Sporting a mop of blonde hair and a scraggly beard, he scored 15.1 points and snagged 6.1 rebounds per game.

Manek also shot 40% from three-point range, helping North Carolina to the national championship game.

After going undrafted, he's hoping the pro team in his adopted state will give him a shot.

"My shooting can improve," Manek said. "Being able to be more of a playmaker with the ball and without the ball. Continue to work on passing, and be in the right spot and know how to play with others."

The NBA Summer League is held annually in Las Vegas as a chance for the association's young players and draft picks to develop in-game action ahead of the upcoming season.



Charlotte's roster also includes 2022 draft picks Mark Williams and Bryce McGowens, as well as returning players Kai Jones, JT Thor and others.

The squad is coached by assistant Jordan Surenkamp.

The Hornets' first Summer League contest is Friday against the Indiana Pacers.