AP: Miles Bridges says he could be playing for Hornets by March

Bridges has not played this season while under an NBA investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges says he may be back in the NBA soon, returning to play for the Charlotte Hornets.

Bridges tells The Associated Press it has been a long process and he might be playing in March. Bridges attended Michigan State's home game against No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday night. Bridges has not played this season while under an NBA investigation.

He pleaded no contest three months ago in Los Angeles to a felony count of injuring a child’s parent, agreeing to do so in exchange for three years probation and no jail time.

