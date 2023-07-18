Miles Bridges grateful for 'second chance' after domestic violence arrest

Miles Bridges missed the entire 2022-23 season after he was charged with domestic violence. He hopes to make the most of his second chance with the Hornets.

Bridges and Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak held a news conference in Uptown Tuesday where they discussed Bridges' return to the team. The 25-year-old signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer from the Hornets earlier this month and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season.

"I want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I caused everyone, but especially my family," Bridges said. "This year, I've used it to prioritize going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be, someone that my family and everybody here can be proud of. I want to thank the Hornets association and NBA for giving me a second chance.

"A lot of people don't get a second chance. I want to use this second chance just to prove to everybody that I'm the same kid you drafted five years ago."

The victim in Bridges' case is the mother of his two young children. She posted photos of her injuries and a medical report on Instagram after the incident. Bridges refused to go into detail about how he explained the situation to his children and said he has a "great relationship" with them.

Bridges was coming off a career-best season in 2021-22 when he averaged a team-leading 20.2 points. He appeared to be on the verge of signing a multiyear contract with more than $100 million when he was arrested. Instead of a contract, Bridges' career nearly ended with his arrest.

Miles Bridges opens today’s press conference with this statement saying that he is grateful for a second chance that most people do not get, he’s attending therapy & wants to be someone his family & the Hornets can be proud of again. pic.twitter.com/LagykSeOw6 — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) July 18, 2023

Kupchak said he met with both Michael Jordan and the team's new majority ownership group and reached a unanimous conclusion that Bridges' remorse was sincere, paving the way for the former first-round pick's return, even if it's not popular with some fans.

"Obviously it's a polarizing topic," Kupchak said. "Everybody may not agree. It's a tough situation to be in."

Bridges missed all of last season and pleaded no contest last November. As part of his plea deal, Bridges avoided jail time and two felony counts of child abuse were dismissed. he is serving three years of probation. The NBA gave Bridges a 30-game suspension earlier this offseason but added that because he missed the entirety of 2022-23 that 20 of those games are considered already served.

"People think I don't deserve a second chance and I understand that," Bridges said. "That's why I'm trying to use this year ... who is Miles Bridges? He's not who people think he is."

Kupchak explained that the Hornets did their own investigation into Bridges' situation. He didn't elaborate beyond saying the team used information that was available to front office personnel and added that Bridges must earn back trust within the organization before there are talks about keeping him in Charlotte beyond this season.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

