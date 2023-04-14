Hornets forward Miles Bridges suspended for 30 games

Bridges has already missed 82 games so far after the alleged domestic violence incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been suspended for 30 games without pay as a result of a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children, the NBA announced Friday.

Bridges previously pleaded no contest in a Los Angeles court for a felony charge of injuring a child’s parent on June 27, 2022. At the time, Bridges agreed to the plea in exchange for three years of probation and no jail time.

The league ran its own investigation and decided to officially suspend Bridges.

Bridges did not sign an NBA contract for the 2022-2023 season thus missing all 82 games, according to the league. In recognition of that, the NBA has decided Bridges has already served 20 of the 30 games in which he is formally suspended. If Bridges were to sign an NBA contract, he would be required to miss the first 10 games he is considered eligible to play, according to the league.

As part of their investigation, the NBA said they interviewed numerous witnesses as well as consulted with domestic violence experts.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

