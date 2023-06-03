Oubre, Hornets pull off comeback win over Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets trailed by 15 points in the third quarter but were able to pull off a win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. had 27 points as the Charlotte Hornets ended their three-game losing streak with a comeback win over the New York Knicks.

The Hornets (21-46) trailed by 16 points at halftime and were still down by double digits midway through the third quarter before a whirlwind effort from Charlotte made the game close.

Charlotte took their first lead of the game with under three minutes left in the final frame and held on for the 112-105 victory.

Ourbre had 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field. Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward were also effective, scoring 25 and 23 points, respectively.

The Knicks (39-28) were led by RJ Barrett with 27 points.

The game sat tied 21-21 after the first quarter as both teams seemed to be evenly matched during the Tuesday night game. Barrett had 13 points in the quarter to begin his impressive night.

Then, New York exploded for a 45-point second quarter that gave them a 66-50 lead at halftime. Barrett matched his first-quarter effort with 13 points in the frame.

The Hornets pulled back with 37 points in the third quarter to trail by just two points heading into the final frame. Rozier had 13 points in the frame.

Charlotte didn't score for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter and it seemed the Knicks might sneak away with this game until three-pointers from Hayward and Oubre tightened things up.

Rozier tied the game at 100 with 3:22 remaining and took the lead on a Hayward jump shot just seconds later.

Hayward and Oubre added scores in the game's closing minutes to clinch the win for the Hornets, who eventually won 112-105.

This was Charlotte's first win since losing leading-scorer LaMelo Ball to a season-ending ankle injury on Feb. 27 against the Detroit Pistons. The Hornets had lost three straight games in LaMelo's absence and failed to eclipse the century-points mark in two of those losses.

Charlotte's next opponent is the Pistons (15-51) on Thursday.