CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Exactly one year after acquiring Dwight Howard from the Atlanta Hawks, the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly trading the big man to the Nets.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Charlotte is sending Howard to Brooklyn in exchange for center Timofey Mozgov, two second-round draft picks and cash. One of those picks will be the 45th overall pick in Thursday’s draft and the other will come in 2021, Wojnarowski reported. Howard was set to make $23 million next season.

Deal includes Nets sending two future second-round picks and cash to Charlotte for Howard, who has a $23.8M expiring contract. https://t.co/v4sOImIHl2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2018

Mozgov has two years and $32.7 million left on a four-year deal he signed with Los Angeles and new Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak two years ago. According to the report, the trade won’t become official until July 6.

Howard is changing teams for the third time in three years after short stops in Charlotte and Atlanta. The eight-time All-Star averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds last year for the Hornets.

