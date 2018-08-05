CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Hornets have a new coach.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Charlotte is expected to name San Antonio Spurs assistant coach James Borrego as the team’s next head coach. A league source confirmed Borrego's hiring to NBC Charlotte's Nick Carboni.

Spurs assistant James Borrego is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2018

Borrego spent the last three seasons on San Antonio’s staff. He served as interim coach of the Orlando Magic after the firing of Jacque Vaughn in 2015.

The Hornets fired former head coach Steve Clifford at the end of last season when the team failed to make the playoffs for the second straight year. Clifford amassed an overall record of 196-214 in five seasons as Charlotte's head coach.

