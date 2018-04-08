President Trump took to Twitter late Friday night to take a shot at former Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Earlier this week, James was a guest on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon for an interview about the "I Promise" school that opened in Akron on Monday.

In his tweet, Trump insulted Lemon and then said that it’s “not easy” to make James look smart. He then followed it up with ‘I like Mike!’, a clear reference to preferring Michael Jordan over James.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

James has never been shy about expressing his feelings about President Trump. He called Trump a 'bum' last September after an invitation for the Golden State Warriors to come to the White House was rescinded.

The reaction to President Trump's tweet has been strong.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted: "Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids. By the way, all-around he’s better than Michael Jordan. That’s a fact."

Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids.



By the way, all-around he’s better than Michael Jordan. That’s a fact. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 4, 2018

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan tweeted, "I think @realDonaldTrump could stand to learn a thing or two from @KingJames. Instead of tweeting about him, he should try following his example."

I think @realDonaldTrump could stand to learn a thing or two from @KingJames. Instead of tweeting about him, he should try following his example. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 4, 2018

Representative for the 34th District of Ohio, Emilia Sykes, tweeted, "Somebody come get y’alls President. He picked the wrong one."

In January, James and Kevin Durant talked about the political atmosphere in America during a segment of UNINTERRUPTED. "The climate is hot. The No. 1 job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn't understand the people. And really don't give a f--- about the people," James said.

James did not hold back on his thoughts about Trump during his interview with Lemon.

“He’s dividing us. And what I noticed over the last few months that he’s kind of used sport to divide us but that’s something I can’t relate to because I know that sports was the first time I was around someone that was white. And I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them and we became very good friends. And I realized “this is all because of sports.’”

You can watch James’ interview with Lemon below.

