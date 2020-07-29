Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. says coronavirus is 'being used for population control'

Porter said in a Snapchat video that he believes COVID is being overblown.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Young Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. is making headlines for comments made during a Q&A on Snapchat Monday night.

Porter Jr., a forward for the Nuggets, said that he thinks coronavirus is being overblown and that it's being used to control people.

"Personally I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda," he said in the Snapchat video, posted on his story. "It's being used for population control in terms of being able to control the masses of people. The whole world is being controlled."

He went on to say he has never been vaccinated in his life. He ended the answer by saying, "It is a serious thing. It's a real thing, but this is being overblown."

Porter attended the University of Missouri, which requires students born after 1956 to be vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella.

The school said students who don't comply can't register for their second semester.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports