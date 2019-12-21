CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local NBA player Anthony Morrow continued his giving ways on Thursday night at Southview Rec Center.

It was there, just a few blocks from where he grew up at the Little Rock Apartments, Morrow held a Christmas party for 80 local kids and their parents.

Each child received gifts, and their parents received gift cards for the holidays.

"It actually means a lot more because I'm from this neighborhood," said Morrow. "It's something I've always wanted to do."

Of the kids on Charlotte's west side, Morrow said: "We didn't have any NBA players coming down here when I was growing up. I'm here in the flesh and I want to make sure they know I'm only a phone call away, a drive away. I want them to know that they can depend on me."

Anthony Morrow starred at Charlotte Latin, before playing at Georgia Tech. He then went on to a 11-year NBA career, playing for seven different teams.

Morrow shot 41.7% from three-point range for his career, leading the NBA his rookie season, shooting 46.7% in 2008-09.

RELATED: Local NBA player helps family for XMas

RELATED: Morrow helps feed local foster kids