LOS ANGELES — The "Kid from Akron" has done it! Lakers star LeBron James has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's career scoring leader on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

James came into the Lakers' game against Oklahoma City needing 36 points to break Abdul-Jabbar's career-scoring mark of 38,387 points -- a record that has stood since the six-time MVP's retirement following the 1988-89 season.