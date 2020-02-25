BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Bladen County has designed a special casket to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

On Tuesday Fletcher Collins, also known as Big Show, revealed his memorial artwork to the public for the first time in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Collins' company, Glorious Custom Designs, is known for making designer caskets. Many personalized caskets are requested by loved ones, who leave photos and special messages to be included in the design.

Read more on WRAL.com

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: Memorial for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna held at STAPLES Center

RELATED: Michael Jordan gives emotional tribute at Kobe Bryant memorial

RELATED: ‘Until we meet again’ | Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe, Gianna at LA memorial

RELATED: Kobe, Gianna Bryant honored with public memorial at Staples Center