NC State's Ekwonu wins ACC's award for best blocker

Ekwonu, a graduate of Charlotte's Providence Day School, is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu was named the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the ACC's most outstanding blocker.

Ekwonu, a Charlotte native and graduate of Providence Day School, is the first N.C. State player to win the award since Jim Ritcher in 1979. The trophy, which is awarded by a poll of the league's head coaches and coordinators, is given in memory of William P. Jacobs, who served as president of Presbyterian College from 1935 to 1945.

Ekwonu is also a finalist for the Outland Trophy and has been ranked as the nation's top run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. ESPN's Mel Kiper has Okwonu projected as a first-round draft pick and the No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

"He has played both guard and tackle in his career, but he has excelled at left tackle, allowing only four pressures on 311 pass-blocking snaps this season," Kiper wrote in his latest "Big Board" projection.

Ekwonu recorded a team-leading 67 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns for the Wolfpack. He won the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season, helping lead the Wolfpack to a 9-3 record. Ekwonu was named a midseason All-American by the Associated Press, The Athletic, ESPN and The Sporting News.

"Ickey is the most dominant offensive lineman that I have seen in person as a head coach," said NC State's Dave Doeren. "But even more importantly, he is a phenomenal person, student, and teammate."

