Hoosiers make first Elite Eight

SAN ANTONIO — Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help fourth-seeded Indiana beat No. 1 seed North Carolina State 73-70, sending the Hoosiers to the regional final for the first time in school history.

Fought until the end. Thanks for having our backs all the way, #WPN. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/wh52JeXJiU — #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 28, 2021

Indiana had been in the Sweet 16 just once before, back in 1983 before the women’s NCAA Tournament became a 64-team field.