NC State, South Carolina advance to Sweet 16

Wolfpack and Gamecocks win 2nd round games on Tuesday
Credit: AP
North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) walks off the court with teammates after a college basketball game against South Florida in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. North Carolina State won 79-67. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Jakia Brown-Turner scored 19 points and top-seeded North Carolina State shrugged off a challenge from No. 8 South Florida with a big third quarter, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 79-67 victory. 

Jada Boyd added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack, who reached their third straight regional semifinal and 14th overall.

They will face fourth-seeded Indiana or 12th-seeded Belmont. South Florida led by a point early in the third quarter before N.C. 

State used two big runs to pull away and take a 12-point lead into the fourth. 

In addition, the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 59-42 win over Oregon State.

