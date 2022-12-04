NC State to face Maryland in Duke's Mayo Bowl

The bowl game will take place on Dec. 31 at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two teams that used to square off every season as members of the ACC will compete in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The NCAA released the final 2022 College Football Playoff rankings and the upcoming bowl schedule. Among the 42 bowl games scheduled for December and January is the Duke's Mayo Bowl, which will feature NC State and Maryland on Dec. 31.

NC State finished the season with an 8-4 record and is ranked No. 23 in the NCAA's college football rankings. The Wolfpack soared as high as No. 10 during the season but fell off a bit after losing quarterback Devin Leary to injury.

"This is a great opportunity for us to play in front of Wolfpack Nation one more time this season," said Dave Doeren, NC State head coach, in a press release.

This is the 8th time in Doren's 10-year tenure that the Wolfpack have been invited to a bowl game. NC State holds a 3-3 bowl record under Dorren, excluding an invitation to the 2021 Holiday Bowl that the Wolfpack's opponent, UCLA, backed out of.

NC State is anchored by a top-notch defense that's finished as one of the top ACC teams in points and yards allowed.

Maryland finished the season with a 7-5 record after a strong start was thwarted by a bumpy close to the year. The Terrapins started 6-2 before three tough losses to Wisconsin, No. 14 Penn State, and No. 2 Ohio State left the team just above .500.

Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is Maryland's biggest threat. Tagovailoa doubles as a passing and throwing threat and became the school's all-time passing touchdown leader during the season's final game.

“We’re thrilled to be selected to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Michael Locksley, Maryland's head coach. “Earning back-to-back bowl berths is another significant step for our program and I’m also excited for our seniors to have another chance to play in a big-time game.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl will kick off in Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium. While these two teams have not played each other since 2013, this is far from a rare meeting.

Maryland and NC State were founding members of the ACC in 1953 and played each other almost every year after that until the Terrapins left for the Big 10 in 2013. During their 70 meetings, the series is tied at 33-33-4 all-time, meaning the Duke Mayo Bowl will give one side the edge.