NC State's Grant Gibson discusses family legacy, aspirations for his future and the 2021 football season

Gibson is the grandson of Harvey B. Gantt, the first African-American student accepted at Clemson University and Charlotte's first African-American mayor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein had the chance to catch up with Charlotte native and current NC State center Grant Gibson about the upcoming season.

Q: "Grant obviously you're in town to preview NC State's upcoming football season, but Charlotte is your hometown so whenever you get to make the trip back what does it mean to you?"

A: "I try to come home as much as I can. This place means the world to me. This is where my mom, my dad, all my grandparents are so I always try to come home."

Q: "When it comes to your grandfather Harvey B. Gantt and you take a minute to reflect on everything he's accomplished and all the barriers he broke down what inspires you the most and what are your conversations like with him?"

A: "Just to hear the things he stood for and the things he had to go through to get me where I am today it means the world to me because I know that if he didn't do some of those things then I wouldn't be here. Just the talks I've had with him he just always told me to stand up for what I believe in and that's something I've been trying to use my whole life."

Q: "You're not only a leader on the football field but off the football field. You mentioned the voice your grandfather had, also your mother Sonja so why is it so important for you to step into that leadership role?"

A: "As an athlete, I believe that I have a platform and just on my team I want to help anyone I can. I had guys that mentored me and I want to do the same thing for my teammates as well so whenever I get the chance to lead I make sure I do it to the best that I can."

Q: "For you, it's not just about making plays on the football field you're also really great at academics. How do you balance being a student-athlete?"

A: "Time management. That's something that was preached in my house. My mom and my dad made sure that school came first, and I always try to take care of my schoolwork before football so that's how I live my life."

Q: "Looking ahead to the 2021 football season what can we expect from the Wolfpack?"

A: "It's going to be a great year for us. We've worked hard this whole Spring and it's going to be a good year for us so tune in."