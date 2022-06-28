ACC drops divisions in football, adopts 3-5-5 schedule model

Starting in 2023, ACC members will have three primary opponents they play annually while rotating through the 10 remaining members twice in four years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC announced Tuesday that it will eliminate conference divisions for football starting in 2013, adopting a 3-5-5 model for in-league play among its 14 full-time members.

This means 2022 will be the last season with the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Farewell, Coastal Chaos. We hardly knew ye.

The new scheduling model is designed to create more frequent matchups among the 14 league teams, with each school having three primary opponents it will play annually and rotate through the other 10 twice over four years.

The ACC Championship Game will be played among the two teams with the best winning percentage in conference play on the first Saturday in December. The new model takes effect in 2023 and runs through 2026.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time."

The ACC joins the Pac-12, American and Mountain West among other FBS leagues getting rid of divisions.

ACC primary opponents in the Carolinas

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State

Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia

