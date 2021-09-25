Clemson loses to unranked NC State in double overtime

It's been four seasons since the Tigers have been defeated by an unranked opponent.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dabo Swinney and the Tigers took a little business trip to take on the Wolfpack but fell short of a win on Saturday.

In the first quarter, D.J. Uiagalelei drops back rolled to his right, and showed off some footwork to find Justyn Ross who toe tapped his way to a Clemson touchdown. That was Ross’s second touchdown grab of the season and it gave the Tigers the early advantage.

Toward the end of the quarter, though, Devin Leary found Ameka Emezie for a nine-yard touchdown - the first touchdown Clemson's defense had given up all season. The score would remain 7-7 heading into the locker room. In the third quarter, the Wolfpack took the lead. Leary completed for a 14-7 Wolfpack lead heading into the fourth.

But, finally, Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense started to click when he took the snap and dashed his way to a 37-yard scamper. One play later. Will Shipley capped off the drive with a five-yard touchdown, tying the game up at 14 apiece.

This one would go into overtime and, in the extra frame, Uiagalelei found Ross again in the end zone to give the Tigers the advantage. The Wolfpack would answer though, taking this one to a second overtime period during which the Wolfpack would take back the lead.