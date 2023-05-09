Duke QB Riley Leonard shot down by professor: 'No way, man'

Everything went Riley Leonard's way in Duke's 28-7 win over Clemson Monday night. So he decided to push his luck with a professor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke quarterback Riley Leonard pushed all the right buttons during Monday night's historic 28-7 upset over Clemson.

Leonard finished the game with 175 yards passing and another 98 yards on the ground, including an awesome 44-yard touchdown run in the second half that gave Duke an insurmountable lead against the Tigers.

Things were going so well for Leonard that he decided to push another one, asking his professor for an extension on his homework because the game (and epic celebration) ran a little late, meaning his missed the midnight deadline.

"Professor Taylor, if you're seeing this, please let me turn in my homework late because it's due tonight at 12," Leonard said after the game.

Donald Taylor definitely saw it. And that's bad news for Leonard.

"Hey Riley, great game last night. It was so exciting and congratulations to you and all your teammates," Taylor said.

And then came the inevitable "but."

"Wesley Williams and the other linemen who are in the class, they said they prepared ahead and did it ahead of time, so why didn't the quarterback? So no way, man. No extension."

You know what they say. Shooters shoot. And even though Riley didn't get the extension he was hoping for, this might be the one time he's OK with turning in an assignment late.

