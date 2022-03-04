USC Women's Basketball win the natty and the internet had something to say about it

The internet had a few things to say about the USC Women's Basketball Team, Coach Dawn Staley, and their National Championship win on Sunday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From Vice President Kamala Harris to former NBA star Magic Johnson to comedian Wanda Sykes and everyone in between, the internet is sending high fives to the USC Women's Basketball Team and Coach Dawn Staley, who won the 2022 National Championship title in Minneapolis Sunday night.

Here's a sampling of the reaction.

National, State and Local Leaders:

Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in, congratulating both USC and UConn.

Congratulations to @GamecockWBB on winning the national championship and capping off a tremendous season. And congrats to @UConnWBB on a very strong year. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 4, 2022

U.S. Congressman from South Carolina and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Staley and the team have made South Carolina proud.

Congratulations to @GamecockWBB and Coach @DawnStaley for winning the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball National Championship. You’ve made all of South Carolina proud! — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) April 4, 2022

U.S. Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham echoed the sentiment.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also sent congratulations.

Congratulations @GamecockWBB on winning the National Championship.



You continue to make South Carolina proud! https://t.co/qmrP4g6sPy — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 4, 2022

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann signaled a possible parade to celebrate the championship team.

Congrats to @gamecockwbb and @dawnstaley for bringing another championship back to Columbia! I think we need to have a parade! pic.twitter.com/9MMqGZHE8F — Daniel J. Rickenmann (@colamayor) April 4, 2022

South Carolina State Senator Thomas McElveen, who represents Sumter, Kershaw, Richland & Lee Counties tweeted congratulations.

Current WBB Players:

Aliyah Boston thanked God, saying her frown had been turned upside down.

God is so Good!! National Champs baby‼️‼️ ❤️that frown has been turned upside down 😉 — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 4, 2022

Brea Beal was definitely feeling the win.

IM A NATIONAL CHAMPPPPPP!!!!! — Brea Beal (@QueenBrea_1) April 4, 2022

Laeticia Amihere also tweeted a message of faith.

Jesus you are so faithful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zz0FW3HGtz — Laeticia Amihere (@_Theblackqueen_) April 4, 2022

Gamecock WBB Alumni:

Alum A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces and USC fame was in for the celebration on the court after the game.

SC GOT TWO OF THEM THANGS! pic.twitter.com/FNlNet1Neh — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 4, 2022

Khadijah Sessions, who now coaches at Ridge View High School, wasn't shy about her excitement either.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022 ! BEST TEAM IN THE COUNTRY!! SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS 🔥🔥🔥 🏆 🏆 !!!! THATS 2!!!! — Khadijah Sessions (@Ksessions_05) April 4, 2022

Tyasha Harris, who now plays for the Dallas Wings, said she was proud of 'her babies.'

So proud of my babies they did what they needed to do !!! @GamecockMBB #NationalChampionship — Tyasha Harris (@TyHarris_52) April 4, 2022

NBA players and Alumni:

Former NBA star and legend Magic Johnson tweeted his congratulations along with special recognition of Destanni Henderson's role in the game.

Congratulations to South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley & her staff, Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, & the entire South Carolina women's basketball team for becoming NCAA National Champions!! @GamecockWBB 🏆💍👏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 4, 2022

Destanni Henderson led the Lady Gamecocks with 26 points in their 64-49 win over UCONN and Aliyah Boston finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 4, 2022

Former NBA star Dwayne Wade sent his congratulations, too.

South Carolina native Ja Morant, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, echoed the prevailing sentiment about Dawn Staley.

USC Officials, Coaches & Athletes:

USC President Harris Pastides, USC greatest cheerleader, tweeted a picture from the post game celebration, likening it to New Year's Eve in Minneapolis.

A picture is worth a thousand words. Confetti falls from the sky; Gamecocks celebrate, and hard work is rewarded. It’s New Years Eve in Minneapolis! pic.twitter.com/jhVW8hCdZm — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) April 4, 2022

Head Football Coach Shane Beamer also shared scenes from the celebration.

New transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler chimed in on the women's success.

Congrats ladies! Amazing season. Y’all set the tone for sure. 🤙🏽 @GamecockWBB — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) April 4, 2022

Notables USC Alumni:

USC alumn Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish fame heralded the domination of both the team and Coach Staley.

Coach of the Year. Player of the Year. And the National Championship!! DOMINATION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 4, 2022

There is a new sheriff In town and her name is @dawnstaley — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 4, 2022

He previously promised a concert if the team won the natty. There's no word on those details just yet.

Entertainers:

Comedian Wanda Sykes had something to say.

Congratulations to Coach @dawnstaley and the @GamecockWBB! National Champions!!! — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) April 4, 2022

Sports Networks and National Media:

The SEC Network tweeted perhaps the most fitting reaction of the day.

Kevin Negandhi with ESPN Sports Center congratulated fellow Philly native Coach Dawn Staley and the team for their win.

North Philly’s @dawnstaley living her best life as a National Champ leading @GamecockWBB to another title w @aa_boston and @dh3so3hd taking over tonight. pic.twitter.com/g4Su89aIRk — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) April 4, 2022

ESPN wen the inspirational route with this tweet.

Sports Illustrated took note of Coach Staley's new milestone.

Dawn Staley is the first Black coach in Division I basketball history (men’s or women’s) to win multiple national championships 🏆🏆



(h/t @InstantRHIplay) pic.twitter.com/n7JqnHnVAY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2022