USC Women's Basketball win the natty and the internet had something to say about it

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From Vice President Kamala Harris to former NBA star Magic Johnson to comedian Wanda Sykes and everyone in between, the internet is sending high fives to the USC Women's Basketball Team and Coach Dawn Staley, who won the 2022 National Championship title in Minneapolis Sunday night.
Here's a sampling of the reaction.
National, State and Local Leaders:
Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in, congratulating both USC and UConn.
U.S. Congressman from South Carolina and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Staley and the team have made South Carolina proud.
U.S. Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham echoed the sentiment.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also sent congratulations.
Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann signaled a possible parade to celebrate the championship team.
South Carolina State Senator Thomas McElveen, who represents Sumter, Kershaw, Richland & Lee Counties tweeted congratulations.
Current WBB Players:
Aliyah Boston thanked God, saying her frown had been turned upside down.
Brea Beal was definitely feeling the win.
Laeticia Amihere also tweeted a message of faith.
PHOTOS: USC celebrates second National Championship win
Gamecock WBB Alumni:
Alum A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces and USC fame was in for the celebration on the court after the game.
Khadijah Sessions, who now coaches at Ridge View High School, wasn't shy about her excitement either.
Tyasha Harris, who now plays for the Dallas Wings, said she was proud of 'her babies.'
NBA players and Alumni:
Former NBA star and legend Magic Johnson tweeted his congratulations along with special recognition of Destanni Henderson's role in the game.
Former NBA star Dwayne Wade sent his congratulations, too.
South Carolina native Ja Morant, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, echoed the prevailing sentiment about Dawn Staley.
USC Officials, Coaches & Athletes:
USC President Harris Pastides, USC greatest cheerleader, tweeted a picture from the post game celebration, likening it to New Year's Eve in Minneapolis.
Head Football Coach Shane Beamer also shared scenes from the celebration.
New transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler chimed in on the women's success.
Notables USC Alumni:
USC alumn Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish fame heralded the domination of both the team and Coach Staley.
He previously promised a concert if the team won the natty. There's no word on those details just yet.
Entertainers:
Comedian Wanda Sykes had something to say.
Sports Networks and National Media:
The SEC Network tweeted perhaps the most fitting reaction of the day.
Kevin Negandhi with ESPN Sports Center congratulated fellow Philly native Coach Dawn Staley and the team for their win.
ESPN wen the inspirational route with this tweet.
Sports Illustrated took note of Coach Staley's new milestone.
What your favorite reaction on social media?