Gov. Roy Cooper proclaims North Carolina as 'The Center of the College Basketball Universe'

Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed North Carolina as “The Center of the College Basketball Universe,” ahead of the Duke-UNC Final Four battle on Saturday.

“North Carolina is home to an unmatched tradition of college basketball excellence, including the greatest college basketball rivalry in the nation, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels versus the Duke University Blue Devils,” Cooper said. “The stakes are high on Saturday and fans across the nation will get a firsthand look at two programs that have for decades competed fiercely and divided the loyalty of family and friends but made our state proud.”

Cooper said North Carolina has a long history of excellence in college basketball at every level, from Coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines and Earl the Pearl Monroe’s powerhouse teams at Winston-Salem State to NC State’s magical tournament run in 1983 under Coach Jim Valvano, to this year’s CIAA tournament championship for Fayetteville State, North Carolina fanbases are accustomed to success and fierce rivalry.

Arguably, the most-known rivalry is between Duke and UNC.

Ironically, the campuses are separated by a short eight-mile stretch of highway. "Duke University and the University of North Carolina have set the standard for ‘success’ in college basketball for more than 100 years," Cooper said. The Tar Heels have participated in 52 NCAA tournaments, reached 21 Final Fours, and won seven National Championships. The Blue Devils have reached 44 NCAA tournaments, 17 Final Fours, and won five National Championships.

Duke and UNC have faced each other in Men’s Basketball 257 times with UNC winning 142 times and Duke winning 115 times. Saturday will introduce higher stakes than ever before, as Duke and UNC will play for the first time in an NCAA tournament with a spot in the National Championship game on the line, Cooper said.

Adding to the already historic stakes is a coaching match-up between retiring Hall of Fame Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski and first-year UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis. The game is expected to be a tough ticket to get and is attracting unprecedented attention, according to Cooper.