ACC Announces 2021 Schedule for NC State Football

The Wolfpack will open the season with a Thursday night game against the Bulls of South Florida on Sept. 2.

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State will play three home games in September, two in October and two to close out the season according to the 2021 schedule released today by the ACC. Season tickets for the Wolfpack's action-packed home slate are on sale now.

The Wolfpack will open the season with a Thursday night game against the Bulls of South Florida on Sept. 2. After a road trip to SEC opponent Mississippi State in week two, Dave Doeren’s ninth squad will return to Carter-Finley for three straight games: Furman (9/18), Clemson (9/25) and La Tech (10/2).

Following an open date on Oct. 9, the Pack hits the road in back-to-back weeks, heading north to Boston College on Oct. 16 and south to Miami on Oct. 23. Louisville travels to Raleigh on Oct. 30.

After another two-game road stint (Florida State on 11/6 and Wake Forest on 11/13), the Wolfpack will close out the season with a pair of home games versus Syracuse on Nov. 20 and a Thanksgiving Friday tilt with UNC on Nov. 26.

2021 NC State Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location

Sept. 2 (Thurs.) USF Raleigh, N.C.

Sept. 11 at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss.

Sept. 18 Furman Raleigh, N.C.

Sept. 25 Clemson Raleigh, N.C.

Oct. 2 Louisiana Tech Raleigh, N.C.

Oct. 9 OPEN

Oct. 16 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Oct. 23 at Miami Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oct. 30 Louisville Raleigh, N.C.

Nov. 6 at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla.

Nov. 13 at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C.

Nov. 20 Syracuse Raleigh, N.C.