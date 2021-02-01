x
Krzyzewski to Miss Duke-Florida State Game Saturday

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting head coach for Saturday’s game.
GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 19: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts in the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 19, 2017 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss the Duke-Florida State men’s basketball game Saturday night to observe standard quarantine protocol after being exposed to an individual not in the travel party who tested positive for COVID-19. 

Krzyzewski did not travel with the team, which arrived in Tallahassee Friday evening.

The No. 20 Blue Devils (3-2, 1-0 ACC) face No. 18 Florida (5-2, 1-1 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 2. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN2. 

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting head coach for Saturday’s game.