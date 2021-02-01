Krzyzewski to Miss Duke-Florida State Game Saturday

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting head coach for Saturday’s game.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss the Duke-Florida State men’s basketball game Saturday night to observe standard quarantine protocol after being exposed to an individual not in the travel party who tested positive for COVID-19.

Krzyzewski did not travel with the team, which arrived in Tallahassee Friday evening.

The No. 20 Blue Devils (3-2, 1-0 ACC) face No. 18 Florida (5-2, 1-1 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 2. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN2.