Duke to meet Texas Tech in Sweet 16 Thursday

The Blue Devils are scoring more than 80 points per game, but Texas Tech's fierce defense will challenge Coach K's offense.

SAN FRANCISCO — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's 26th, and final, appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16 is a classic matchup of offense vs. defense in the West Region semifinal in San Francisco.

The Blue Devils are scoring better than 80 points per game, freshman star Paolo Banchero is at the top of his game and the 7-foot-1 Mark Williams has been great on both ends of the court.

Texas Tech's top 10 field-goal defense and scoring defense can cover for its offensive shortcomings. Never mind the school tournament-record 97 points the Red Raiders scored against Montana State in the first round. The 59-53 win over Notre Dame was a truer picture of how coach Mark Adams' rugged team plays.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-9, 12-6 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (30-6, 16-4 ACC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils and No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils' record in ACC play is 16-4. Duke has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Raiders are 12-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is 2-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Duke.

Bryson Williams is shooting 53.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Red Raiders. Davion Warren is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

