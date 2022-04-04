UNC's Bacot says he will play through ankle injury in national championship

Armando Bacot suffered a right ankle injury Saturday vs Duke. UNC's big man said he will "go all out" Monday against Kansas.

NEW ORLEANS — North Carolina front-court starter Armando Bacot didn't so much down-play the severity of his right ankle injury as dismiss the notion that it would stop him from playing hard against Kansas in Monday night's national championship game.

“I'm going to go all out,” the 6-foot-10 Bacot pledged on Sunday before the Tar Heels' final practice at the NCAA Tournament. “It's the championship game, so I'm going to play my best and I'm going to go out there and fight.”

Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Bacot, who twisted his ankle in a crowd of players near the baseline during the second half of Saturday night's national semifinal victory over Duke, was slated to participate in a light practice later Sunday after X-rays came back negative.

“Obviously he’s a little sore. But he was walking around and feeling good and was very encouraged with the amount of swelling from his ankle sprain,” Davis said. "He’s ready to play tomorrow night.

At least mentally.

UNC guard Caleb Love said Bacot all but assured teammates after Saturday night's game that he was playing and that there would be no “day-to-day” suspense or game-time decision.

“He told us he didn't have a choice but to play,” Love said. “That goes to show you how tough he is. Armando's one of the toughest dude's I know. He'll put his life on the line for this game. So, I feel like he's ready and we're going to pick him up.”

For Davis, Bacot's insistence on playing is a welcome development. He averages 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

“It’s just plain and simple,” Davis said. “We’re a better team with him on the floor.”

