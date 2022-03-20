Duke and Michigan State play in second round of NCAA Tournament

The match kicks off at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils square off against the Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils' record in ACC games is 16-4. Duke scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 11-9 in Big Ten play. Michigan State scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Top Performers

Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Gabe Brown is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Last Ten Games

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

